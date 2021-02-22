RUBBISH: Gladstone’s poor recycling contamination rate

Menu
Ipswich City Council wants residents to feel fantastic about plastic recycling.
liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Gladstone Regional Council’s deputy mayor has revealed how poor the region’s recycling contamination rate is.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said in the Gladstone Region there a more than 30 per cent contamination rate in the recycling bins.

“Did you know every time you put a non-recyclable item in your recycle bin it costs you money?” Cr Goodluck said in a social media post.

“We have over 30 per contamination rate in our recycling bins in the Gladstone Region.

Other parts of the country have managed to get under five per cent.”

Cr Goodluck said the contamination costs the council about $300,000 to process each year.

“That’s $300k that council can’t spend on new play equipment for our parks or fixing roads or grading rural roads or library books for our kids and the list goes on,” he said.

He encouraged residents to save money by ensuring only recyclable items are put into the yellow bins.

The best way to tell if something is recyclable is to check for the recycling symbol.

Australasian Recycling Labels. Source: Planet Ark.
Australasian Recycling Labels. Source: Planet Ark.

Here are some examples of items that can be recycled as per the council’s website:

  • Glass
  • Sauce jars
  • Jam jars
  • Soft drink bottles
  • Alcohol bottles (green, brown and white)
  • Paper
  • Clean newspaper
  • Cardboard (except wax coated)
  • Magazines & advertising brochures
  • Toilet paper rolls
  • Wrapping paper
  • Office paper
  • Phone books
  • Plastic
  • Juice/Milk bottles
  • Ice cream containers and lids
  • Margarine tubs
  • Shampoo/Conditioner containers
  • Soft drink bottles
  • Yoghurt containers
  • Steel/Aluminium
  • Coffee cans
  • Food cans
  • Pet food tins
  • Aerosol containers
  • Alcohol Cans
  • Soft drink cans
