Rubber to burn as CQ racers hit the track

Gladstone's Brett Kelly gets the front wheels off the ground in his Ford Falcon coupe on the way to a low 10 second pass at Benaraby Dragway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

TENS of thousands of horsepower from cars and motorcycles is ready to be unleashed in fury this weekend at Benaraby Dragway in the Central Queensland Drag Racing Championships round three.

From purpose-built drag cars and motorcycles, to street cars, Harley Davidsons and super fast street registered motorcycles, there will be something for all fans on display.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Mike Gawley said gates would open at 3pm for what promised to be an afternoon and evening of action-packed racing.

“Benaraby will be nothing but tyre smoke, blazing ETs, great food vendors, a fully stocked bar and people enjoying the sport of drag racing,” he said.

“Come check it out.”

This weekend a field of four junior dragsters have nominated, set to try and chase down points leader Tayla Kelly.

After two rounds of the championship so far competition has been fierce in both the motorcycle and car categories.

Peter Leggo leads Mark Harris by just five points in the highly competitive Super Twins motorcycle category, while in the Street Fighter motorcycles, Paul Welsh has an 11 point lead over Mathew McLaughlin.

Brett Kelly leads the way in the Super Street car class by 14 points over Craig McVie and in the high horsepower outlaws cars Hayden Kyte is just four points in front of both Shane Stefaniuk and Jordan Wex.

In the street car class Nick Horsburgh leads Kym McLaughlin by five points, with David Holborow enjoying a six-point lead in the mod bike class over Keith Culey.

Bailey Schneider leads Charlie Huston in the junior bikes by nine points and Tayla Kelly holds the lead in the junior dragsters.

For more information visit the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Benaraby Dragway Facebook page.