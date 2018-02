Fidget: Bull Arab / English Staffordshire Bull Terrier X Male 5 months old Adoption fee $350 Dogs currently available in Gladstone QLD, more information/pictures can be found at www.rspcaqld.org.au/adopt If interested in adopting please call our adoption line on 0439 709 369. Adoption fees apply, interview & property check required. All dogs will be health checked, vaccinated, worm/flea treated

Fidget: Bull Arab / English Staffordshire Bull Terrier X Male 5 months old Adoption fee $350 Dogs currently available in Gladstone QLD, more information/pictures can be found at www.rspcaqld.org.au/adopt If interested in adopting please call our adoption line on 0439 709 369. Adoption fees apply, interview & property check required. All dogs will be health checked, vaccinated, worm/flea treated RSPCA Gladstone

THE first RSPCA Dog adoption day for 2018 is on tomorrow.

RSPCA Gladstone has lots of dogs and puppies looking for their furr-ever homes.

The event is at the RSPCA adoption centre opposite the power station.

The cuteness overload kicks off at 9am and runs until 12pm.

To view the dogs and puppies available for adoption go to www.rspcaqld.org.au/adopt.

For inquiries or to pre-organise an interview or yard inspection in advance, call 0439 709 369.