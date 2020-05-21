Menu
RSPCA seizes hundreds of animals in Toowoomba pet store raid

21st May 2020 8:44 AM
RSPCA animal welfare agents seized hundreds of animals from a Toowoomba pet store during a raid.  

The search executed yesterday at Pets Galore resulted in the seizure of hundreds of animals which included birds, rodents, cats and a dog. 

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the animals were seized due to alleged breaches of the Animal Care and Protection Act (ACPA).

"It is disappointing we are again having to remove animals from a pet store," he said. 

"Those in the community who attend pet stores expect a certain level of care and certainly expect those animals to be housed appropriately and are healthy. 

"Pet stores have a duty of care under the Act (ACPA) to ensure that all animals in their control are cared for accordingly, just like those who ultimately purchase animals from them."

The matter is still under investigation and no charges have been laid. 

The Chronicle has contacted the store for comment.

animal welfare pets galore rspca
