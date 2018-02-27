Menu
BAD IDEA: RSPCA warns people against buying pets as Christmas presents. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
RSPCA says no to more dogs and cats

Gregory Bray
27th Feb 2018 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:43 PM

RSPCA centres across Queensland have received an email ordering them to accept no more cats and dogs until further notice.

The email was sent by CEO Mark Townend and confirmed by an RPSCA spokesperson this afternoon.

The spokesman told The Observer that regional centres were full, Wacol had a two month waiting period and there were 1440 animals in RSPCA centres across the state.

He said the direction was an opportunity for carers to spend more time with the animals currently in care, that needed more help.

The direction comes after a statewide Adopt-a-pet push by all RSPCA animal shelters, which sold dogs and cats for just $29 last weekend.

The Observer understands Gladstone vets have not been paid by the RSPCA's head office for their services since last November.

