RSPCA Gladstone fundraising money stolen and office trashed

MONEY used to care for homeless animals has been stolen from a Gladstone charity.

Team RSPCA Gladstone was broken into where the office was "trashed” and money raised from an Easter fundraiser was stolen.

"We are not sure if these low-lives were aware this office belongs to the RSPCA (a charity) or if they thought it was the pound,” Team RSPCA Gladstone posted to Facebook.

"They made off with our profits for the Hot Cross Bun Drive that were put there to be picked up.

"Obviously not the brightest of folk buy they must feel this money is of better use to them than the rescue and care of our animals.”

The office was broken into on Good Friday between 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Team RSPCA Gladstone said on Facebook only the charity money was stolen and their laptops, computers and iPads weren't touched.

"Perhaps looking for keys to pound complex or something we think and money was a bonus,” they said.

If anyone has any information they should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Team RSPCA Gladstone have been contacted for comment.