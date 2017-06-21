RSPCA dogs need your love

SAVE the date and a dog this Sunday as Gladstone RSPCA holds its sixth adoption day this year.

Held every fourth Sunday of the month, the initiative sets out to find homes for foster dogs so their foster carers can take on more surrendered dogs.

The Gladstone RSPCA shelter has continued to operate even though it has reached capacity.

RSPCA veterinary nurse Stevi Bax said more than 50 dogs are still being foster cared for at the moment and that number is still on the rise, with these dogs need permanent homes.

"We are really dependant on our foster careers at the moment to take dogs in," she said.

"The pound is just inundated at the moment with surrenders, unregistered and strays animals."

Stevi said that the adoption day is not only about finding homes for animals but recruiting volunteers.

"Our adoption days are the most important to us, we need to get these dogs that we already have in foster care adopted so we can take more on," she said.

"We too are always on the look out for volunteer kennel hand and animal attendants, these dogs are eager for any kind of love."

And with the end of the school semester fast approaching, president of the Gladstone RSPCA Nicole Allison is also urging pet owners who are travelling out of town to register their pet with the RSPCA's Home Alone service.

"This service provides a way of registering who's responsible for caring for your animals while you are away so they can be called if there are any concerns," she said.

"(In addition) to that I would also recommend people letting their neighbours know, as both a courtesy and so they can keep an eye on things."

Nicole adding that leaving contact details on your front door is a good place to start.

You can find out more information here.

Looking to adopt a dog? Please contact the RSPCA adoption line on 0439 709 369.