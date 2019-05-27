Menu
Goat dumped on Coast road after ‘agonising’ death

by Brianna Morris-Grant
27th May 2019 4:51 PM
WARNING: DISTRESSING IMAGE

 

RSPCA Queensland is appealing for information after a goat was found with its mouth and nostrils duct-taped shut in Currumbin.

The gruesome discovery was made by a member of the public on Tomewin Mountain Road, in a parking spot frequented by parents picking up schoolchildren.

The goat was found with a black plastic garbage bag tied to its head along with the duct-tape.

RSPCA Queensland Inspector Sommer Heath-Crilley said the animal may have been dumped there on Tuesday or Wednesday last week.

 

RSPCA Queensland are appealing for information after a goat was found with a black plastic bag over its head and its mouth and nostrils taped shut in Currumbin. Photo: RSPCA QLD
"The goat, which is brown in colour, had no ear tags and was not microchipped," she said.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw anything or spotted anyone acting suspiciously in the area, which is about 9km down the Tomewin Mountain Road towards the NSW border, to please get in contact.

"What this animal must have been put through it just agonising and we need to find the people responsible for this cruel act."

