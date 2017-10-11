RSL club in danger of folding after 21 years

WORRIED ABOUT THE FUTURE: Boyne Tannum RSL secretary Mike Robbins and president Jeff Tickner.

WORRIED ABOUT THE FUTURE: Boyne Tannum RSL secretary Mike Robbins and president Jeff Tickner. Mike Richards GLA091017BRSL

BOYNE Tannum RSL is in danger of folding as the organisation struggles to find younger ex-servicemen and women to join.

The sub branch has 38 members, but only up to 10 people participate in monthly meetings, held at the Boyne Tannum RSL community hall.

President Jeff Tickner said the lack of incentive for young people aged 40-50, and the stigma associated with the RSL rejecting Vietnam War veterans in the past were some key reasons for the dwindling membership numbers.

"There's nothing for younger people,” he said.

"There's no bar and there's nowhere to come and have a drink and they just stay away.”

Mr Tickner said the future of the RSL was with younger veterans, returning from places like Afghanistan.

He said the key was to engage younger people.

He and sub branch secretary Mike Robbins hope that younger members will eventually fill president and secretary responsibilities to continue the RSL legacy.

The last time the sub branch was close to folding was in 2012, according to the group's Facebook page.

One way the branch is hoping to attract people is by allowing them to use their trailer to go bush and visit other places.