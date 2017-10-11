29°
News

RSL club in danger of folding after 21 years

WORRIED ABOUT THE FUTURE: Boyne Tannum RSL secretary Mike Robbins and president Jeff Tickner.
WORRIED ABOUT THE FUTURE: Boyne Tannum RSL secretary Mike Robbins and president Jeff Tickner. Mike Richards GLA091017BRSL
Caroline Tung
by

BOYNE Tannum RSL is in danger of folding as the organisation struggles to find younger ex-servicemen and women to join.

The sub branch has 38 members, but only up to 10 people participate in monthly meetings, held at the Boyne Tannum RSL community hall.

President Jeff Tickner said the lack of incentive for young people aged 40-50, and the stigma associated with the RSL rejecting Vietnam War veterans in the past were some key reasons for the dwindling membership numbers.

"There's nothing for younger people,” he said.

"There's no bar and there's nowhere to come and have a drink and they just stay away.”

Mr Tickner said the future of the RSL was with younger veterans, returning from places like Afghanistan.

He said the key was to engage younger people.

He and sub branch secretary Mike Robbins hope that younger members will eventually fill president and secretary responsibilities to continue the RSL legacy.

The last time the sub branch was close to folding was in 2012, according to the group's Facebook page.

One way the branch is hoping to attract people is by allowing them to use their trailer to go bush and visit other places.

Topics:  boyne tannum gladstone region rsl diggers war veterans

Gladstone Observer
Shots fired as politicians face off on nation's gas crisis

Shots fired as politicians face off on nation's gas crisis

IN A head-to-head battle the national Greens leader unleashed a verbal spray on the government's handling of the national gas crisis.

Erratic Gladstone woman found with syringe

FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone woman was found with two syringes, one was unopened, the other had been used.

Police noticed she was acting strangely and asked to search her car.

Curtis Island LNG exporters say they're not villains

Aerial of Santos GLNG's LNG trains Curtis Island, late September 2014. Photo Contributed

Gas exporters speak out at energy summit.

Strike on the cards for Gladstone teachers

Union organiser for Wide Bay and Central Queensland Richard Pascoe is not happy.

"Strip back" of conditions leads to vote

Local Partners