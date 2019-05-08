Did Harry give baby name clue away?

Did Prince Harry give away a baby name clue during the announcement of the birth of his son. Picture: Reuters

Did Prince Harry give away a baby name clue during the announcement of the birth of his son. Picture: Reuters

PRINCE Harry remained tight lipped about potential names for Baby Sussex during his TV announcement yesterday.

But, according to The Sun, royal fans reckon he gave a cryptic clue about the little boy's name - and it's all down to where he was standing.

The 34-year-old first-time dad stood outside the stables in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where two horses poked their heads out in the background.

And royal watchers reckon the stallions' names - George and Sir John - could be a clue to the royal baby's own moniker.

Of course, Baby Sussex already has a cousin called George - Kate Middleton and Prince William's oldest - meaning his uncle Harry is unlikely to pick this name.

But the royal name John is yet to be chosen by any member of the modern royal family, meaning it could be a good choice for Meghan and Harry.

Speaking outside the stables, Harry told the cameras: "We're still thinking about names.

"The baby's a little bit overdue, so we've had a bit of time to think about it, but that's the next bit.

"We'll be seeing you guys in two days' time as planned, so everyone can see the baby."

Meghan and Harry are expected to announce their baby name tomorrow - when we're due to get our first glimpse of the newest royal.

Royals, of course, have a way of taking their time about naming babies and the couple is known to want to do things at their own pace, so it may be a few days before the couple reveals the name for their first child.

George and Sir John take Harry’s announcement in their stride. Picture: Reuters

Bookmakers in Britain reported high interest in the names Alexander, James and Arthur. They also gave a nod to Spencer, the maiden name of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Choosing Spencer as a first or middle name is seen as a way for Harry to honour Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 when he was only 12. He spoke before he married Meghan last year about his desire to pay tribute to her memory during the ceremony.

Others believe Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will choose a name that reflects her American heritage.

Royal fans are just a bit excited by the new arrival. Picture: AP

The infant, known only as Baby Sussex for the moment, was born early Monday morning. The royal couple has not said if he was born at home or at a hospital. Harry said when he announced the birth Monday that he and Meghan are "thinking" about names and hinted that an announcement might be made on Wednesday on shortly thereafter. The couple is also expected to pose with their newborn or release a photo on their Instagram account.

The couple is also expected to name godparents to the child at a future date.

England’s dogs are pretty over the moon, too. Picture: AP

