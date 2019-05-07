Royal baby: The stars tipped to be godparents

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their first child.

A FAMOUS sports star, a Hollywood actor and a human rights lawyer are all on the list of possible godparents for Prince Harry and wife Meghan's baby boy.

The contenders for the role of godparent reads like a who's who of showbiz celebrities.

The newborn is seventh in line to the throne and the godparents are expected to be announced when the child is christened, in keeping with royal tradition.

Judging by her lavish baby shower in New York - attended by Serena Williams, Gayle King, and Amal Clooney - the Duchess of Sussex clearly she still has a foot in the A-list circle and it's predicted some of her famous friends will take on the responsibility of godparent.

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, almost 1, have 18 godparents between them largely made up of friends, cousins and aides to the couple.

With no hard and fast rules about who can be godparent to a royal child, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told News Corp Australia it was likely some familiar faces would be in the mix.

A-listers George and Amal Clooney are close friends of Harry and Meghan.

"My feeling is definitely the baby shower proved how Meghan still is close to the Hollywood friends she had, or should we say the Hollywood lifestyle. It was perfectly out in the open," he said.

"You're looking certainly at (Canadian stylist) Jessica Mulroney, (tennis star) Serena Williams and one of the Clooneys or Beckhams would not surprise me, it would delight me."

Actress Abigail Spencer, one of Meghan’s Hollywood pals, played a big role in her controversial baby shower.

Harry was named godfather of his cousin, Zara Tindall's daughter, Lena in late March and it's possible he could return the favour.

possible he could return the favour.

He is also close to his cousin Princess Eugenie, and she could be named a godparent.

"There's no reason why she (Meghan) shouldn't choose her friends," said Joe Little of Majesty Magazine.

"I have a feeling we will see favours being returned to the people they are godparents for."

Prince Harry is not godfather to any of his older brother's children and he's unlikely to bestow the honour on to Prince William as they already have roles within the kid's lives.

Whether or not Prince Harry will choose some of his friends is a matter of contention with reports of growing rifts surfacing.

Tom “Skippy’’ Inskip, Harry’s mate from his Eton days, is another contender.

Penny Junor, author of Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son, said evidence of his friends coming second to the Duchess of Sussex's celebrity contacts came out at their wedding.

"Some of Harry's old friends have been gently elbowed out of the way and didn't get the cut to the evening part of the wedding," she said.

"Whereas people like Oprah and George Clooney were dancing the night away."

Guy Pelly, another old friend of Harry's, is also in the running.

Old friends of Harry's may also make the cut, including his friend from prep school days, Charlie Van Straubenzee.

There are strong family ties, as William is close to Charlie's brother Thomas, who is a godfather to Princess Charlotte.

godfather to Princess Charlotte.

One of Harry's great mates from Eton College, Tom "Skippy'' Inskip, could be chosen as a godparent to the royal baby boy.

Harry and Meghan attended his wedding together in Jamaica in 2017.

Guy Pelly, one of William and Harry's closest friends, is an outsider contender, given he's copped the blame over the years for some of Harry's earlier partying days.