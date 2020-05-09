Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Art & Theatre

COVID-19 kills Siegfried & Roy star magician

9th May 2020 1:22 PM

Magician Roy Horn, best known as part of the Las Vegas performing duo of Siegfried & Roy, has died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus, his representative has said.

The entertainer tested positive for the illness last month and was said to have been "responding well to treatment".

However, his death was confirmed on Friday and his representative said he died from "complications of Covid-19" .

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher were world renowned for their Las Vegas shows involving white lions and tigers.

In a statement, Fischbacher said: "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.

"From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

Originally published as Roy from Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy dies

death entertainment roy uwe ludwig horn siegfried and roy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

        premium_icon This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: The squatter pigeon prefers grassy areas and open forests and spends much of its time foraging on the ground.

        Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

        premium_icon Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

        Crime The man stole items from the home that belonged to someone else.

        Virtual neighbourhood connects Gladstone community

        premium_icon Virtual neighbourhood connects Gladstone community

        News The council’s online platform aims to provide access to its programs and maintain...

        Pandemic causes ‘some delay’ for cancer treatment facility

        premium_icon Pandemic causes ‘some delay’ for cancer treatment facility

        News Opening date of Gladstone radiation treatment facility still unclear