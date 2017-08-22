'Rover or Ruby?' enter your favourite puppy name for a chance to win

Battery World Gladstone franchisee David Thomas is encouraging Gladstone to support a great cause.

DO YOU love dogs and want to help Guide Dogs Australia name their newly recruited puppies?

Battery World Gladstone is giving everyone in town the chance to win a national "name the puppy competition”.

For a $2 donation, Battery World customers can enter a name in store.

Franchisee David Thomas has a tip for anyone in Gladstone who is interested.

"Anything with two syllables is best,” said Mr Thomas, referring to dog naming manuals.

"At the end of the day whether you pick Rover or Ruby it's a terrific opportunity to get behind a great cause,” he said.

"You never know, your favourite name might get picked.”

All labels with suggested names will go into a national draw later this year.

The competition closes on October 21.