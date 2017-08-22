26°
News

'Rover or Ruby?' enter your favourite puppy name for a chance to win

Caroline Tung
| 22nd Aug 2017 4:56 PM
Battery World Gladstone franchisee David Thomas is encouraging Gladstone to support a great cause.
Battery World Gladstone franchisee David Thomas is encouraging Gladstone to support a great cause.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DO YOU love dogs and want to help Guide Dogs Australia name their newly recruited puppies?

Battery World Gladstone is giving everyone in town the chance to win a national "name the puppy competition”.

For a $2 donation, Battery World customers can enter a name in store.

Franchisee David Thomas has a tip for anyone in Gladstone who is interested.

"Anything with two syllables is best,” said Mr Thomas, referring to dog naming manuals.

"At the end of the day whether you pick Rover or Ruby it's a terrific opportunity to get behind a great cause,” he said.

"You never know, your favourite name might get picked.”

All labels with suggested names will go into a national draw later this year.

The competition closes on October 21.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  battery world gladstone guide dogs australia puppy

High school suffers significant damage in attack on property

High school suffers significant damage in attack on property

Tannum Sands State High School has fallen victim to vandalism possibly carried out by a student.

Drought desperation leads farmer to drug production

WARRANT EXECUTED: Gladstone police raided an Ambrose property in a joint operation with Mount Larcom police on December 2.

Ambrose man helped brother harvest cannabis to keep farm afloat.

Light on the horizon as retail giant rolls into town

Specialty Fashion Group van.

Things are looking up for Gladstone businesses.

Wiggins Island payment fight continues

A stacker in use at the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal.

Battle over payments related to delays, disruptions at WICET

Local Partners

Mining drop-off forces local school to axe international exchange

A major Gladstone school reputed for their exchange program has suspended international enrolments.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Melissa Dennis honoured for her work at EQIP

HIGH QUALITY: Melissa Dennis intends to use the award to understand her role better.

Recognition for EQIP's work with students.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

The Project will now be on six nights a week

CHANNEL Ten’s Logie winning news and entertainment program The Project is expanding with a special Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

LIVE THE COASTAL DREAM!

11/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $135,000

Located only 100m from the beautiful Barney Point Beach and park, this apartment is outstanding value for money! This fully furnished apartment is located on the...

EXCELLENT PLACE TO START!

55 Pashley Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Looking to get a start in the property market? Need a place to easily call your own? Look no further. This three bedroom home has plenty of scope for the new owner...

Fantastic Opportunity to Secure an Inner City Unit - Must See!

Unit 1/24 Kent Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 NOW $99,500

Tired of paying rent and want to secure your first property? Well this fantastic inner city unit is a great option in the current market and will not last long so...

INVESTMENT ALERT...5% GROSS RETURN...SELLER IS COMMITTED TO SELLING!!!

8/16 McCann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 2 Sold for...

Considered investing in the Gladstone property market at an affordable entry point? Then this could be the start you're looking for. The location is within walking...

MAKE YOUR MOVE NOW!

63 Daintree Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 63 Daintree Boulevard to the market. This much loved brick home (approx. 183sqm under roof) is approximately five...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 $145,000

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 Beach Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $319,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

SPACIOUS, EXECUTIVE, FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE

Unit 5/34 Marten Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $160,000

This magnificent two-storey townhouse, situated in the fully gated and secured "Central on Marten" complex is the perfect addition to your property...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $135,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

GET READY FOR SUMMER... DUAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY

2 Archer Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 5 3 2 $435,000

The agent's instructions are clear... This property must sell! The owner is looking to purchase elsewhere. Are you looking for a large home to accommodate the...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South