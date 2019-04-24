Round three of the AFL Capricornia starts tomorrow afternoon

LONG AND THE SHORT OF IT: BITS Saint pair of Ky Hull and Jack Kelleher will be keys in Saturday's clash against Glenmore Bulls.

LONG AND THE SHORT OF IT: BITS Saint pair of Ky Hull and Jack Kelleher will be keys in Saturday's clash against Glenmore Bulls. Nick Kossatch GLA060419BITS

AUSSIE RULES: Ky Hull against Glenmore Bulls' round two nine-goal hero Calvin Hockley is a juicy prospect.

AFL Capricornia round three Anzac Day weekend starts tomorrow in Rockhampton between Rocky Panthers and Rocky Brothers, but Saturday's battle between Bulls and Saints will leave one of those clubs in the black with a 2-1 record.

With winnable games against Brothers and Gladstone Suns to come, the Saints could potentially be 4-1 and looking finals bound.

Early days yes, but plenty of incentive.

"Any wins at the start of the season is huge due to the lack of games," BITS' assistant coach Lucas Hall said.

With just 15 regular round games, teams need to cash in early.

The last round was way back on April 6 when the Saints' young brigade of Ryan Shanks, Caleb Lusty, Trent Millar and captain Danny Conway ran over the top of contenders Rockhampton Panthers to win by 13 points.

Bulls won by 95 points on the same day against the Suns.

Hockley booted a bag and the rejuvenated Hull could get a gig on him after his stellar showing in defence against Panthers.

"You'd assume so mate, but he could play anywhere," Hall said of Hull's versatility.

Hall and Mark Jensen have been filling in the coaching while regular coach Jake Mostert recovers from a back operation.

Hall said the team has worked on a couple of different areas during the extended break.

"We have used it to focus on our structure around the contest and up forward," he said.

BITS Saints have experienced heads in Conway, key position strongman Brendan Clarke, forward Danny Clay and defender Jensen.

But it's the kids who have impressed Hall.

"Danny Conway is a jet, continuing on from last year's form," he said.

"Our kids have been great for the first few rounds, but Glenmore up in Rocky is always a solid hit-out, so we will have to be ready."

GAMES - R3

Tomorrow

Panthers v Brothers 4pm in Rocky

Saturday

Yeppoon Swans v Suns 2.15pm in Yeppoon

Glenmore Bulls v BITS Saints 3.30pm in Rocky