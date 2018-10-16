Menu
VMR Round Hill Rescue boat on the water at 1770.
VMR Round Hill Rescue boat on the water at 1770.
Round Hill VMR volunteer recalls desperate search for Dianne

Gregory Bray
by
16th Oct 2018 5:13 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2018 3:29 PM
ROUND Hill Volunteer Marine Rescue member Josie Meng says the sinking of the fishing vessel Dianne seems like only yesterday.

Ms Meng was one of the many volunteers involved in the search for the missing crew members.

"The seas were a good two to four metres at the time," she said.

"And the wind was blowing 30 to 40 knots.

"It would back off a little, then continue.

"It's a credit to the rescue boat teams and all the volunteers.

"They probably only had a couple of days on the water you could call relatively comfortable."

 

Josie Meng at the Round Hill VMR.
Josie Meng at the Round Hill VMR.

Ms Meng said the community "really pulled together."

"They did a wonderful job under very trying conditions," she said.

"The Gladstone Water Police were amazing, particularly Jeff Barnett and Bill Johnson.

"It was very hard on the police divers - you've got to take your hat off to them."

Ms Meng said the VMR team's thoughts had been with the men's families.

"We did everything we could possibly do, but at the end of the search we still felt empty because we had no conclusion," she said.

    Local Partners