Round Hill VMR called to two rescues over weekend

VMR Round Hill towed this boat back to the mainland from Lady Musgrave Island on Sunday.

IT WAS a busy weekend for the Volunteer Marine Rescue in Round Hill as crews were called to rescues on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Round Hill crew was first called into action at about 5.30 on Saturday afternoon to assist a vessel taking on water approximately 15 miles offshore.

A VMR Round Hill spokeswoman said it was a very lucky rescue and the crew had to work quickly to get the rescued person on-board.

Over social media, VMR Round Hill thanked the vessel that shadowed the slowly sinking tinny before the rescue boat arrived.

They also apologised for doing more than six knots up the creek, but hoped everyone understood it was warranted under the circumstances.

Crews arrived back at base before 8pm.

VMR Round Hill shared this image from a rescue on Saturday evening.

The VMR vessel was again called out for another rescue just 14 hours later.

A crew of four was called to assist a boat stranded off Lady Musgrave Island.

The VMR Round Hill spokeswoman said the boat had a motor issue and couldn't get the vessel moving, leaving the three people on-board stranded.

And while the rescue was fairly straightforward, the spokeswoman said the weekend served as a reminder for the community to triple-check their vessels before heading out onto the water.

"Be as safe as you can and remember all the relevant restrictions in place," the spokeswoman said.

"Be very vigilant of the restrictions and your own safety and make sure your boat is fully maintained."