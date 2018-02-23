Round Hill to host VMR's Queensland meeting

PUTTING IN WORK: VMR Round Hill volunteers keep us safe on the water.

PUTTING IN WORK: VMR Round Hill volunteers keep us safe on the water. Andrew Thorpe

THEY give up their own time to make sure we're safe on the water - and today the volunteers behind VMR Round Hill are set to be recognised for their efforts.

Round Hill is hosting the Volunteer Marine Rescue Association's Queensland conference at Lagoons 1770.

About 20 people from VMR associations all across the state will take part, as well as water police representatives and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett.

The meeting is held four times a year, usually in Brisbane - but has not been held on the Discovery Coast for 10 years until today.

On the agenda is the issue of government funding, new vessel development and the presentation of awards.

"We're very honoured to be able to host it," zone president Josie Meng said.

HOST WITH THE BOATS: VMR Round Hill will host the Queensland conference for the first time in ten years. VMR Round Hill

"I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a busy weekend, there's a lot on our agenda.

"I'm looking forward to catching up with people from the Torres Strait right down to the NSW border."