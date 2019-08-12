Roughy retires: Champion Hawk gets farewell game

Hawthorn champion Jarryd Roughead has officially announced his retirement from the game and will be given a farewell game this weekend.

Roughead, who has been playing in the VFL, will be recalled to the senior team for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast.

Whether the four-time premiership hero and former captain would be given a farewell game had been a topic of debate and discussion for weeks, with coach Alastair Clarkson hesitant to guarantee him a final game.

But on Monday afternoon the Hawks confirmed both his retirement and his farewell match.

"I've had an amazing 15-year journey with the Hawthorn Football Club," Roughead said.

"I am content with everything I have achieved in my career to date and I know it's the right time for myself, my family and the club.

"To play this great game for such a long time and to have experienced success like we have is something I'll never take for granted.

Jarryd Roughead with the 2015 premiership cup. Picture: Mark Dadswell

"I want to thank everyone at the Hawthorn Football Club for supporting me through all the highs and lows. The bonds and friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

Roughead has played 282 games for Hawthorn and was part of the 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015 premiership teams.

"Rough has been an outstanding custodian of the brown and gold for such a long time," Clarkson said.

"His football smarts, resilience and intensely competitive spirit are what make him one of those rare, special players that don't come along too often.

"Like any player who plays for a long period of time, Rough has had to endure both the highs and the lows that life can sometimes present, while playing footy at the elite level. In these times, he has always demonstrated courage, humility and dignity.

"We are lucky to have witnessed such an extraordinary career."