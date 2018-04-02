Menu
A crew member inspects the damage to the bow of Envy Scooters after the bowsprit tore off during the race.
A crew member inspects the damage to the bow of Envy Scooters after the bowsprit tore off during the race.

Rough ride home for crews returning yachts

Gregory Bray
by
2nd Apr 2018 4:30 AM

AS SURFERS compete for rides on big waves, yacht crews will be battling to stay afloat on the rough seas.

When asked what sort of conditions crews sailing back to Brisbane will be facing, one yachtsman said, "A nightmare."

"Whoever gets to take these boats back will be tacking into 25 plus knot winds and two metre seas, they'll be kept pretty busy," he said.

Scott Patrick of Wistari said the weather will test ships and crews with winds whipping up big seas and rain squalls.

"The delivery is what tests you, a lot of boats get damaged returning from races," he said.

Mr Patricks' described his own trip from hell back in 1994.

"It was the year after dad (Noel Patrick) died and we thought his ghost was testing us.

"It took us two weeks to sail to Brisbane and nearly every bit of the boat broke, I thought it was going to be my last race," he said.

Another yacht that had slightly rough time during the race was Envy Scooters, whose bowsprit tore off in the small hours of the morning.

"We had thousands of dollars of carbon fibre flapping about in the breeze above our heads in the darkness," said crew member, Mark Johnson.

The team managed to finish the race at a respectable clip and the yacht will be repaired and ready to sail with a completely different crew.

We'll be flying out this weekend after handing her over to the delivery crew who'll sail it back to Brisbane.

Other yachts would won't be risking the return trip.

 

Team Hollywood will have an easy ride home on a truck
Team Hollywood will have an easy ride home on a truck

Ray 'Hollywood' Roberts said his yacht, Team Hollywood, would be loaded up and trucked home.

"These yachts are like Formula 1 cars, they fly, or truck, them to and from races.

"It's all about getting them to the next regatta with minimal damage, because they're so hi-tech it's more cost effective," he said.

A crew member of Chieftan said their boats' would also be trucked home.

"It'll be cruising back to base at approximately 100 kph, because there's too much at stake to risk damaging it," he said.

Another experienced sailor who had delivered and returned numerous yachts over the years said he was glad to be flying out as well this weekend.

"You really need to put aside about two months of your life for the delivery, the race and the return.

"Trust me, the race is probably the easiest part of the whole experience," he said.

