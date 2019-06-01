Crash teen chows down on KFC after boy’s death

A 14-year-old boy pictured in hospital eating KFC following the Rothwell crash which killed Jacob Hopkins, 14.

THE teen allegedly driving a stolen Mazda that crashed at Rothwell and killed a 14-year-old passenger has posed for photos in hospital eating KFC and making gang hand symbols.

Jacob Hopkins was killed on Wednesday when his 14-year-old friend allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Anzac Ave and Wattle Rd, at Rothwell north of Brisbane, hitting a car and then a pole.

A 14-year-old boy pictured in hospital eating KFC following the Rothwell crash which killed Jacob Hopkins, 14.

The driver and four girls aged 10, 13, 14 and 16 were taken to hospital in serious conditions, but were later upgraded to stable.

Jacob and the driver were allegedly members of the so-called Northside Gang. The alleged driver posted a tribute to Jacob on his social media account yesterday morning.

"RIP JACOB my brother I can't believe I did this I f***d up brother I shoulder (sic) Stopped at the light. every time i close my eyes I can see the whole thing happening over and over again I'm sorry it had to end this way bro love ya brother fly high bruv (sic). I send me love to family and friends you's (sic) can hate me but it's not gonna change anything LLR," he wrote.

Bayside local Garry Brennan said he rushed to help the children out of the car on Wednesday.

"The car was around the pole, I could hear screaming and there was blood dripping out the car," he said.

"There were kids everywhere. There were pools of blood.

"I could see the (passenger) was dead. There were girls stuck in the back, they were screaming 'help', 'help', 'help'."

It was only after paramedics arrived that Mr Brennan began to realise how shaken up he was.

"I've got two kids myself, I never stopped to think that something could have happened to me while I was helping," he said.

"I couldn't sleep, had nightmares and images - they will scar me for life."

Police have charged the driver and a girl, 10, over the crash.