Cricket

Rotation policy? Aussies unchanged for Adelaide

28th Nov 2019 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA have named an unchanged team for the second cricket Test against Pakistan starting on Friday.

Australian captain Tim Paine says there's no reason to change the side that trounced the tourists by an innings and five runs in the first Test in Brisbane.

The Australians will keep Michael Neser in Adelaide as a standby for any potential concussion substitute while releasing batsman Cameron Bancroft and paceman James Pattinson to Sheffield Shield games.

Mitchell Starc has often been the victim of Australia's fast bowling depth but proved irresistible to selectors with the pink ball in hand.

The left-hander, who has made a slight tweak to his action, made a stunning return to the XI after playing just one Ashes Test in England.

Coach Justin Langer praised Starc for his professionalism during the long Ashes tour.

"What's impressed me is how hard he's worked, and he worked really hard with [bowling coach] Troy Cooley through the Ashes when he wasn't playing," Langer said before the first Test against Pakistan.

"I love Mitchell Starc's development . . . his maturity through that period of not playing four of the five Test match."

