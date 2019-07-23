Rotary's $5k thank you to rural firies

THANKS: Rotary clubs in the Gladstone region have joined together to make a donation to the Benaraby and West Stowe rural fire brigades. Adele Hughes, Paul Finlay - second officer Benaraby,Jayvan Wardell Benaraby fire fighter, Stephen Mills, Michele HuthMervyn Comyn, David Manttan, Jeffery Hunt and Wayde Hughes.

A DONATION from Rotary clubs around Gladstone will help provide Benaraby and West Stowe rural fire brigades with new security after they had items stolen a year ago.

Collectively the clubs raised $5250 for the two brigades to install security systems.

Rotary club of Gladstone Port Curtis president Kylie Devney said they approached the rural fire brigade after the bushfire crisis in Baffle Creek last year.

"West Stowe and Benaraby were chosen because they are both large brigades with lots of equipment that at the moment have no security systems,” Ms Devney said.

"They are also a bit isolated in their locations which makes them more susceptible to being broken into.

"West Stowe was previously broken into just over 12 months ago losing a lot of valuable gear crucial to their operations.”

Ms Devney said the rural fire brigade played an important role in ensuring the region was safe through hazard reduction burns, education and protecting lives and property.

"It is great to see one group of volunteers helping out another. This is exactly what has happened with the Rotary Clubs of Gladstone donating funds to two local Rural Fire Brigades to purchase Security systems for their stations,” Ms Devney said.

"In a sad indictment on parts of our community, it has become necessary to protect the resources of those who protect our homes and lives when bush fires strike.

"West Stowe Brigade has previously had equipment stolen from their station, and hope that installing a security system will help to prevent this happening again.

"Both Benaraby and West Stowe brigades are grateful for the support of the Gladstone Rotary Groups for providing the funds to enable the installation of these systems.”