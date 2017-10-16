Rotary youth camp lets confidence ripen

FORTY-FOUR students arrived on Friday for a Rotary Club organised camp at Tanyalla Recreation & Conference Centre in Tannum Sands.

The event participants came from as far away as Longreach, Mackay and Maryborough.

Bevan Rose and Sue Gammon, two of Rotary's assistant governors were helping to run the event which was pitched at 15 to 17 year olds.

"The thing I love seeing is that they turn up on the Friday and they're all a little bit uncertain, a little bit shy, and by the end of the day, you can't shut them up,” Ms Gammon said with a laugh.

The kids were participating in the RYPEN program (Rotary Youth Program of Enrichment).

As well as listening to Ross Thompson's message, they were given self-defence classes, and a class on strategies to cope with bullying as well as the opportunity to relax with lighter activities like laser tag and a barbecue.

"A lot of the other programs are aimed at leaders of the school ... these are the kids that, if we gave them a bit of a confidence boost, and some strategies, could actually move up into leadership roles,” Ms Gammon said.

"We aim to give them strategies, team building skills and life experience, so they'll just be that next step up.

"We've had kids who have come away from this camp and they've gone back (home) and they said, I've had the most amazing experience, it's just been really positive.”