COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Elected Rotary president Anthony Williams, encouraged more young people to join the group. Glen Porteous
Rotary clubs looking for younger members

17th Jul 2018 4:00 AM

YOUTHFUL exuberance, diversity and dispelling the myths were some of the key ideas of newly elected president of The Rotary Club of Gladstone, Anthony Williams.

A serious concern of Rotary clubs losing their relevance in today's younger generation had prompted Anthony to put his hand up for the leadership role.

"There is this perception that Rotary is male, pale and stale however it's not,” Anthony said.

"The clubs are evolving and the reality is that its not like that.

"Across Australia the average of Rotary members is 71 and we need to get some younger members in to help.”

Anthony wanted to give back to the community and support Rotary that helped him when he went on a 12 month exchange to Sweden.

Anthony has been directly involved with Rotary for two years but had a history that spans almost 20 when he used to help out his father Jeff at fundraisers.

"The vast majority of funds raised stays local for community projects and one of the lowest ministration costs for a charity and some of it goes towards Rotary international.”

"Service Above Self is the motto of Rotary and to give back to the community is a bloody good idea,” Anthony said.

Gladstone Observer

