Free suicide alertness training offered throughout region

THE Rotary Club of Gladstone-Port Curtis is delivering 10 free upcoming safeTALK suicide alertness training sessions across the region.

SafeTALK is a three-hour training session teaching anyone over 15 how to identify suicidal tendencies and help those at risk.

"I get annoyed when people say 'there were no signs'. There are always signs and our training talks about it," director of special projects for the club John Whitten said.

The announcement of the upcoming sessions follow on from when the club was awarded $30,000 by Gladstone Regional Council to continue delivering the program in January.

The initiative aims to prevent suicide by training community members with communication and support skills to help identify those at risk and to avert or lessen the incidents of self-harm and suicide in Gladstone.

"Suicide is a topic which is often not openly discussed in communities but Project We Care confronts the subject," Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"More than 1000 residents across the Gladstone Region having completed safeTALK and suicide intervention skills training since it was founded in 2010.

"safeTALK-trained community members have the potential to save lives guided by their aptitude to identify suicide tendencies and their ability to connect individuals with intervention caregivers."

Phone 4976 6306 to book.

safeTALK