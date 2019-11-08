Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Combined Rotary Club CCRDFV Awareness, Best In Business – Events Award Winner.
Combined Rotary Club CCRDFV Awareness, Best In Business – Events Award Winner.
Business

Rotary Club initiative helps silent sufferers

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 6:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EVENT that was discreet in its mission won the award for best event in the region.

The Combined Rotary Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence (CCRDFV) won the 2019 Best in Business award for Events on Saturday night.

Marilyn Rayment, Calliope Rotary Club past president, said it was important that the event’s message be shared.

“We were so excited to win it because it’s so important to help people, and get the word across that abuse is not okay,” Mrs Rayment said.

It took several months to plan, but the Combined Rotary CCRDFV had great success with more than 1500 people arriving on the day.

Held on August 25 at the Tondoon Gardens, the CCRDFV combined a market day with a family fun day, which allowed the initiative to be discreet.

Special guest speakers Rebecce Poulson and Kelly Humphries also spoke during the event.

Resource bags with information was handed out to every person when they were leaving the event.

“Perpetrators and people in need were able to get ­pamphlets in a way that was quietly done,” Mrs Rayment said.

Domestic and Family co-ordinator Capricornia Police District and CCRDFV chairperson Sergeant Vicki Dredge said it was important to work together when combating domestic and family violence.

“Sometimes it’s not safe for somebody to ask for information,” Sgt Dredge said.

“Domestic and Family Violence is a social issue. It’s not just up to the police, or the ambulance, or the schools to sort it.

“It is up to the community to address it,” she said.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        premium_icon Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        News FUTURE Calliope high school students are counting down the days until the $66 million Calliope State High School opens.

        Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        premium_icon Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        News A HIGH-PROFILE industrial company in Queensland facing charges

        ‘Dedication’: Winning gardener shares his tips

        premium_icon ‘Dedication’: Winning gardener shares his tips

        News Edible garden, waterwise garden and balcony garden were just a few categories...

        • 8th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
        Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

        premium_icon Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

        News CHANEL College teachers joined thousands of union members across the state in work...