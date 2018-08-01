Rotary Car Boot and Swap Meet hasn't stalled

EACH year Gladstone Rotary holds its popular Car Boot Sale and Swap Meet at the Calliope Historical Village.

But Rotary member Neil Smith said there'd been a little confusion with the online booking system in the lead-up to the event.

"The website to do the bookings for the swap meet was re-mapped and re-numbered," he said.

"They're using street names now instead of site numbers, which is much simpler.

"They've done a great job but it's created a little bit of confusion for some of the stallholders who were trying to book online and weren't able to.

"We've got it going again and it's all working fine but we'd just like to let people who are keen to put up a stall to get in touch with us."

Mr Smith said more than half the stalls were gone but anyone wanting to book could phone 0409396766 or visit the Gladstone Swap Meet website or Facebook page.

"We just want to let people know that the swap meet is still on and we're definitely looking for stall holders," he said.

The event is the club's major fundraiser for the year.

"All the money we make on the day is used to help people locally," Mr Smith said.

"In the past money raised has been used to help pay for projects like the new verandah area the club helped to fund at the Edenvale retirement village."

The Rotary Car Boot Sale and Swap Meet will be held on Saturday, August 11, and there will be displays, rides and food stalls.

The club is looking for stall holders wanting to sell any of the following items: new and used car, 4WD, boat and motorcycle parts.

Complete vehicles, memorabilia, collectibles, antiques, tools, jewellery, clothes, bric a brac, household items, furniture, plants & fresh fruit & vegetables.

Indoor and outdoor sites are only $25 per site.