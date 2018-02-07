THEY WANT YOU: Rotaract Club looks to community for growth

THE Rotaract Club of Gladstone is hoping to get more young people engaging with their community, as they put the call out for more members this year.

Club president Hayden Warren said the group could be best described as a Rotary club for young people, focusing on charity fundraising, community engagement and social events.

Open to young adults aged 18 to 30, Hayden said the Rotaract Club of Gladstone are focused on simply being involved with what's happening around town.

"We do things like Bunnings barbecues, Oktoberfest and Halloween parties for example," he said.

"It's those sorts of events that are focused on raising funds for charities.

"In terms of our community engagement, we work with things around town like community clean-ups and clean-up Australia Day."

The Rotaract Club currently has around ten members who regularly attend events, but are hoping to attract closer to 20 to take the strain off current members.

Hayden said that joining the group allows Gladstone's young community members to grow as people.

"We really focus on personal development, building confidence and helping people achieve," he said.

"It gives people a sense of belonging and gets them involved in community events.

"We're a very transient town so it's also about attracting people new to town and getting them involved in the community.

"Even people who have lived here for a long time may have friends who have moved away and it's a chance for them to meet new people as well."

With a whole gambit of members from students to young professionals, the club is the perfect opportunity for young people in Gladstone to also meet and network.

The group typically meets on a Thursday night, holding their business meetings on the first Thursday of every night at the Queen's Hotel.

Social events and get togethers are held throughout the month, with charity events on weekends so that everyone can get involved.

Hayden said he hopes to see new members come along and join in the fun.

"Everyone who's joined has really built their confidence and is keen to engage," he said.

"There's a solid amount of people here that get fulfilment out of joining the community and we enjoy seeing their progress."

For those interested in joining, send a private message through the group's Facebook page at facebook.com/RotaractGladstone