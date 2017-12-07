Rotakids make their mark in a regional first

REGIONAL FIRST: Calliope State School Rotakids are helping homeless people by collecting personal care items.

CHRISTMAS is a time of giving and the children at Calliope State School are learning how to make a difference to those who are less fortunate.

Year 5-6 students have collected laundry and toiletries items to distribute to homeless people living in the Gladstone Region.

Rotary district governor Malcolm Saunders√ said he was happy with the project's progress.

"This is very, very successful and lots of items have been collected already," he said.

The project also encourages homeless people to seek help from the Roseberry Dignity Hub.

Rotakids began at the start of the year.

The group at Calliope State School is the first outside a capital city and is the third Rotakids Club formed in Australia.

"It was very much a learning process for our clubs running it and it's been extremely successful," Mr Saunders said.

Calliope State School has engaged in a number of social projects such as the Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal.

The school also supported the Pyjama Foundation, a program that aims to improve the lives of children in foster care by teaching them literacy and numeracy skills. Community response to family violence.

The Gladstone Roseberry Dignity Hub is located at 20 Rollo St, Gladstone.

It can be contacted on 4972 5383.