Rosella Park students turn heads at airport
IT TOOK six months to complete but the wait was worth it for Rosella Park School students, who proudly unveiled a community arts project at Gladstone Airport yesterday.
The project had funding from Santos GLNG and was spearheaded by visual and community artist Melissa Peacock from A Country Arts Practice, who had been working with the students since January.
Using recycled paper as the main material, the project provided an opportunity for students to learn new skills and show off individual self- expression and personal development.
Ms Peacock said the project was inspired by Dutch artist Joris Kuipers' work Escaping Expressionism.
"He said to say congratulations to the students and was glad that artists with a disability are inspired by his work,” she said.
"It's about having an environmentally friendly message as well. We turned handmade paper into discs and every single piece is directed by each individual.”
Gladstone Airport Corporation acting CEO Peter Friel said the airport was more than happy to display the artwork and that it would be on display a for a number of months.