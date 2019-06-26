Rosella Park students turn heads at airport

ARTISTIC FLAIR: Cr Glenn Churchill, Rosella Park School teacher aide Jessica Ney, RPS acting principal Steve Leese, artist Melissa Peacock, RPS teacher Caroline Harris, Gladstone Airport Corporation acting chief executive Peter Friel, RPS teacher JoAnne Leeson, Grant James from Santos GLNG, RPS teacher Wendy Ariens, Cr Desley O'Grady, RPS teacher Baljeet Saran and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher with Rosella Park School students (from left) Sierra Dillon, Lauren Gallehawk, Rhianna Mills-Tinker, Michaela Hancock, Georgia Postgate, Tina Lee-Lewis, Maddysen Vince, Joshua Morrish, Patricia Cole, Bindi McDonnell, Leasa Daylight, Ethan Lodder, Kaylee Kerr and Conner Rashleigh at Gladstone Airport to unveil a community arts project (pictured at rear) created by Rosella Park School students.

ARTISTIC FLAIR: Cr Glenn Churchill, Rosella Park School teacher aide Jessica Ney, RPS acting principal Steve Leese, artist Melissa Peacock, RPS teacher Caroline Harris, Gladstone Airport Corporation acting chief executive Peter Friel, RPS teacher JoAnne Leeson, Grant James from Santos GLNG, RPS teacher Wendy Ariens, Cr Desley O'Grady, RPS teacher Baljeet Saran and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher with Rosella Park School students (from left) Sierra Dillon, Lauren Gallehawk, Rhianna Mills-Tinker, Michaela Hancock, Georgia Postgate, Tina Lee-Lewis, Maddysen Vince, Joshua Morrish, Patricia Cole, Bindi McDonnell, Leasa Daylight, Ethan Lodder, Kaylee Kerr and Conner Rashleigh at Gladstone Airport to unveil a community arts project (pictured at rear) created by Rosella Park School students. Matt Harris

IT TOOK six months to complete but the wait was worth it for Rosella Park School students, who proudly unveiled a community arts project at Gladstone Airport yesterday.

The project had funding from Santos GLNG and was spearheaded by visual and community artist Melissa Peacock from A Country Arts Practice, who had been working with the students since January.

Using recycled paper as the main material, the project provided an opportunity for students to learn new skills and show off individual self- expression and personal development.

Ms Peacock said the project was inspired by Dutch artist Joris Kuipers' work Escaping Expressionism.

"He said to say congratulations to the students and was glad that artists with a disability are inspired by his work,” she said.

"It's about having an environmentally friendly message as well. We turned handmade paper into discs and every single piece is directed by each individual.”

Gladstone Airport Corporation acting CEO Peter Friel and A Country Arts Practice visual and community artist Melissa Peacock in front of the Community Arts Project made by Rosella Park School students on display at Gladstone Airport. Matt Harris

Gladstone Airport Corporation acting CEO Peter Friel said the airport was more than happy to display the artwork and that it would be on display a for a number of months.