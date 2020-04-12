Menu
Roseberry Qld general manager Colleen Tribe is confident the organisation is ready for what’s to come. Pictured at the official opening of the organisation's new offices in Dawson Rd, 2018. Photo: Julia Bartrim
Health

Food packs delivered to vulnerable locals during pandemic

Sam Reynolds
12th Apr 2020 6:00 PM
ROSEBERRY Qld has been adapting to social distancing measures, but continues to provide top quality support for the community's vulnerable.

General manager Colleen Tribe said outreach had gone digital, with phone support and online counselling.

The organisation is also delivering food packages to the most vulnerable in its housing.

"We have people that are terminally ill in our tenancies and they have no one so we're their only contact," Ms Tribe said.

"We are phoning ahead, telling our people we're coming and we're going to drop some stuff off at their front door then make sure they come out and get it.

"We want to see them too so it's a welfare check as well."

Roseberry Qld is also working with Share the Dignity to help get women's products added to the packages for those unable to afford them.

Ms Tribe is confident Roseberry Qld is "very prepared" for what is to come.

"As a company, we've remained very calm," she said.

"I'm quite confident my staff … are going to keep up the high quality client connection and make sure we look after people as much as we can."

