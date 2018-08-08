Roseberry Qld celebrates its new base

FRESH FACE: Colleen Tribe of Roseberry Qld at the official opening of the organisation's new offices stands in front of a sculpture created by artist Katrina Elliot titled 'Our Place'.

ROSEBERRY Qld spent $1.1million to buy and refurbish a Dawson Rd building for new office space and the decision has paid off.

Yesterday the not-for-profit youth services charity officially opened the building, inviting guests to an open house.

The spacious two-storey former education building has been transformed into bright, sunny office spaces and meeting rooms. It's so fresh you can still smell the paint.

The rooms are spacious, with wide windows, which on the afternoon of the opening, captured the spectacle of the showgrounds on opening night of the show.

General manager Colleen Tribe said the new space was a big improvement on the organisation's former offices at 159 Goondoon St.

"Staff have loved it," Ms Tribe said.

"A couple have said it's a pleasure coming to work here because it's so bright and they can see the sky.

"It's a cheery space, it's got a good feel. It's just more welcoming, it's a safe space for clients to come."

Ms Tribe worked in the building when she was employed in the education sector.

"I always knew it was a great building," she said.

"It's in a great position; I didn't want to leave it sitting here and going to waste.

"I knew it had a lot of life in it so off we went."

The funding to buy and upgrade the building came mostly from the Gladstone Foundation, with the public also contributing.

Ms Tribe asked her nephew, architect Brendan McAdam to design the refurbishment.

The interior has been decorated with colourful pop culture references including Marilyn Monroe and Frida Kahlo, which Ms Tribe said was due to her quirky taste.

"I've got an eclectic love for art and art history," she laughed.