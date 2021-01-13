Roseberry manager steps down after 8+ years in top role

Colleen Tribe has stepped down from the role of General Manager of Roseberry Queensland.

After eight and a half years Roseberry Qld general manager Colleen Tribe has stepped down from her role.

Ms Tribe will be succeeded by Michelle Coates who commences the role on January 27.

Ms Tribe said it had been a privilege to work with Roseberry and help it grow to be successful in its mission.

“It will be sad to say goodbye but I will always be watching and keeping in contact with

the wonderful staff and clients whom I’ve developed great friendships,” Ms Tribe said.

She acknowledged the support of the Gladstone, Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast communities, along with the volunteers and industry support.

“To be in such a privileged position where we contribute to changing someone’s life for the

better is often overwhelming but also so very fulfilling,” she said.

Board of directors chair Craig Walker said Ms Tribe had been instrumental in expanding services in Central Queensland where Roseberry now managed affordable and social housing in excess of 100 properties throughout the region.

In her eight and a half years Ms Tribe has seen Roseberry operate Headspace in Gladstone and Rockhampton and the Parents Next services.

“It is Roseberry’s absolute mission to assist people with a home, strengthen families and support pathways for young people” Mr Walker said.

“Colleen’s contribution to this mission in this region has been nothing short of amazing.”

Ms Tribe will once again be a part of the Back-to-School Supply Drive with Remax Gold Gladstone before taking a break in February.

If you are in need or know of someone who can benefit from Roseberry’s Qld services visit roseberry.org.au/

Colleen Tribe’s highlights with Roseberry:

- Headspace Services in Gladstone and Rockhampton

- Homeless Connect Lead

- Parent Next Program throughout CQ

- New Roseberry Offices on Dawson Road

- Dignity Hub

- Rebranding and renaming of Roseberry Queensland

- Back to school supplies campaign

- LGBTQI pride celebrations