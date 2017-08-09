Roseberry has great plans for an ugly space

Colleen Tribe has a vision for the soon to be refurbished Roseberry building.

OUT the front of a squat brick building on Dawson Rd is an empty, ugly space.

But Colleen Tribe, general manager of building owner Roseberry Queensland, and local artist Katrina Elliot, have a vision to fix it.

The building is to be refurbished, thanks to funding from The Gladstone Foundation, and Mrs Tribe and Mrs Elliot have been awarded a Regional Arts Development Fund grant for Mrs Elliot to produce an artwork for the front of it.

"We thought it would be lovely to have somewhere to sit down, have a bit of a chat and admire the artwork Katrina would produce,” Mrs Tribe said.

The artwork will be a series of cement sculptures, titled Our Place, and will be installed after the refurbish- ment so it is not damaged.

The refurbishment is expected to be complete by December.

Mrs Elliot said the sculpture "uses symbolic features of a seed pod to portray its message of home”.

"The seed pods are based on those from the Albizia lebbeck tree,” she said.

"They are all different, they actually look like little people.

"The pods shelter, protect, nurture and develop its seeds until they are ready to make it on their own.”

Roseberry Queensland will move into the building after the refurbishment.

Mrs Tribe said: "I'm looking forward to the end product and embracing the opportunity.”