23°
News

Roseberry has great plans for an ugly space

Julia Bartrim
| 9th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Colleen Tribe has a vision for the soon to be refurbished Roseberry building.
Colleen Tribe has a vision for the soon to be refurbished Roseberry building. Julia Bartrim

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OUT the front of a squat brick building on Dawson Rd is an empty, ugly space.

But Colleen Tribe, general manager of building owner Roseberry Queensland, and local artist Katrina Elliot, have a vision to fix it.

The building is to be refurbished, thanks to funding from The Gladstone Foundation, and Mrs Tribe and Mrs Elliot have been awarded a Regional Arts Development Fund grant for Mrs Elliot to produce an artwork for the front of it.

"We thought it would be lovely to have somewhere to sit down, have a bit of a chat and admire the artwork Katrina would produce,” Mrs Tribe said.

The artwork will be a series of cement sculptures, titled Our Place, and will be installed after the refurbish- ment so it is not damaged.

The refurbishment is expected to be complete by December.

Mrs Elliot said the sculpture "uses symbolic features of a seed pod to portray its message of home”.

"The seed pods are based on those from the Albizia lebbeck tree,” she said.

"They are all different, they actually look like little people.

"The pods shelter, protect, nurture and develop its seeds until they are ready to make it on their own.”

Roseberry Queensland will move into the building after the refurbishment.

Mrs Tribe said: "I'm looking forward to the end product and embracing the opportunity.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  katrina elliot refurbishment roseberry queensland sculpture

BREAKING: Company charged for Gladstone worker's death

BREAKING: Company charged for Gladstone worker's death

VEOLIA Environmental Services is facing a fine of up to $3.5 million over the death of Gladstone worker Mark Chapelhow.

REVEALED: Alarming number of weapons in CQ schools

File shot of man with knife for court story. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Weapons including knifes, scissors and machetes are among the list

Marking 100 years since Gladstone man's ultimate sacrifice

REMEMBERED: Susan Jones with a photo of her great-uncle William Robert Collins, who died 100 years ago today in the First World War.

It's been 100 years since Mr Collins died fighting for his country.

Flower business grows and grows

Emma Robinson.

Flower business a hit with Gladstone community.

Local Partners

Join the trail, sign yourself up on Thursday

Gladstone residents get ready to join the nation-wide garage sale trail.

Celebrating the memory of Joy Cowburn 1948-2017

WONDERFUL COUPLE: Joy and Gary Cowburn at the NAIDOC march of 2017. The pair had been together for most of their lives, close to 50 years, but weren't married. Much to the delight of their family and friends, they tied the knot in September 2015, finally making their great love legal.

Gladstone remembers a very special lady.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

THE Bachelor villain Jennifer Hawke says she gained 10 kilograms in the mansion and even after filming wrapped up months ago."

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation.

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over.

HARD TO FIND LAND HERE

56 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

Residential Land A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land ... Offers Over...

A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land positioned but a short stroll to nearby tranquil leafy billabong and play park area. 637m2 with...

LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

7 Gladstone Street, Mount Larcom 4695

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 each in size. Mt Larcom is a nearby rural township within the Greater Gladstone...

LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

5 Gladstone Street, Mount Larcom 4695

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 each in size. Mt Larcom is a nearby rural township within the Greater Gladstone...

Looking For a Extra-Large Family Home..?

7 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 6 2 2 Offers Invited

This surprise package is sure to be popular with any buyer looking at trying to find a residence that accommodates a large or extended family and in a convenient...

GREAT BLOCK OF LAND

21 Clarance Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? ... Offers Over...

Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? Then put this property on your must see list. 637m2 with 20m frontage of gently...

READY TO BUILD ON ...

7 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold ... Offers Over...

Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold allotment with approx. 18.5m2 frontage and ready to build on. Nearby schools and...

CUL-DE-SAC ALLOTMENT

10 Walnut Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build ... Offers Over...

Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build on allotment. 779m2 gently sloping freehold land. Nearby schools and shopping are...

VACANT BOYNE ISLAND ALLOTMENT

47 Beltana Drive, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 689m2 allotment with ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 689m2 allotment with 20m frontage and ready to build on. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne...

VACANT BOYNE ISLAND ALLOTMENT

45 Beltana Drive, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 705m2 allotment with ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 705m2 allotment with 20m frontage and ready to build on. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne...

DESIGNER HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRA&#39;S

69 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Perhaps you have inspected a lot of four bedroom homes but have you inspected the best? The savvy investors and home owners will see absolute value in this early...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.

$6.2m Gladstone warehouse sale in otherwise quiet year for market

Property, real estate, housing. August 2016

Review gives insights into Gladstone market.