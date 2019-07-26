Roots dynamo to teach Gladstone musos

CATCHY TUNE: Jackson Dunn will perform at the Crow St Food and Music Fest tomorrow night.

ONE man roots dynamo Jackson Dunn will host a free workshop for Gladstone musicians, performers, songwriters and other creatives tomorrow.

Aiming to "give back to an industry that has given him so much” Dunn will teach how to book gigs, the dos and the don'ts of the industry as well as tips on business and songwriting that he has learnt during his largely self-managed career as a touring artist.

Well-known in the Gladstone region, the musician is loved for his lightning-speed strumming, beer bottle slide guitar, thumping foot-stop and mesmerising drum loops.

"Time will pass whether you're using it or not,” he said.

"In five years, you can see the results of your hard work, or you can sit there wishing you had started five years ago.

"Do what makes you happy.”

During his visit to Gladstone Dunn will also take the stage at Crow St Food and Music Fest tomorrow night.

HUSTLE 101: A free workshop for musicians and performers will be held at Crow St Creative from 2-4pm on Saturday.

For information visit tiny.cc/hustle101.

Crow St Food and Music Fest is held from 6-9pm.

Support acts for Dunn are Kai Nugent at 6pm and Nathan "Slyde” Petersen from 6.45pm.

Food vans and a bar will also be operating.

Entry is $5 for adults and free for children.