Roosters v Raiders: Ultimate guide to the NRL grand final

Latrell Mitchell and the Roosters will tackle the Raiders in the NRL grand final. Picture: Getty Images

Latrell Mitchell and the Roosters will tackle the Raiders in the NRL grand final. Picture: Getty Images

THERE'S only one game left in the 2019 NRL season and either way history is on the line.

If the Roosters win, they'll become the first team to go back to back since the Broncos in 1992-93. If Canberra win, it'll be their first premiership in 25 years.

It's all on the line at ANZ Stadium as the Raiders tangle with the Tricolours. Here's everything you need to know about the match.

WHEN'S IT ON?

Sunday, 6.30pm (7.30pm AEDT)

WHERE'S IT ON?

ANZ Stadium, Sydney. This will be the last grand final at the Olympic stadium before it undergoes a redesign.

IS IT ON TV?

Yes, live on Channel 9. A full replay will be available on Kayo Sports and also air on Fox League

HOW DO I GET TICKETS?

Tickets are available through Ticketek and nrl.com/tickets

IS THERE ENTERTAINMENT?

US band OneRepublic headline the pre-game entertainment, while Daryl Braithwaite will belt out cult classic 'Horses' at half-time. Christine Anu will perform at half-time of the NRLW decicer, and Natalie Bassingthwaighte will sing the national anthem.

Boyd Cordner will lead the Roosters in their hunt for back-to-back titles.

WHAT'S THEIR RECORD IN GRAND FINALS?

The Roosters won the grand final last year, after also winning in 2013. They lost in 2010, 2004 and 2003, won in 2002 and lost in 2000. Only the Storm have made more grand finals this century.

Canberra made in 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 1994, which is why it's such a big deal they made it this time. It's the 30th anniversary of their first title in 1989, the 25th anniversary of their last one in 1994 and the 29th anniversary of their 1990 title.

WHO WON THEIR GAMES THIS SEASON?

The Roosters won both their meetings, narrowly.

In the best match of Magic Round, the Roosters raced out to a 30-6 lead with half an hour to go before a rollicking Raiders comeback had them draw back to 30-24. Canberra blew a chance to level the scores when Nick Cotric bombed a late try. Both teams were somewhat understrength.

They met again in Round 21, down in Canberra this time. It was a tight and tense affair, with the Roosters running out 22-18 winners as the Raiders again finished the stronger without quite getting over the line. If either game was a preview of the grand final we'll be in for a treat.

Camberra’s Jack Wighton and Roosters star Luke Keary will go head to head. Picture: Getty Images

ARE THERE ANY INJURIES OR SUSPENSIONS I SHOULD KNOW ABOUT?

For Canberra, the only concern is Joey Leilua. The barnstorming centre tweaked an ankle injury in the win over Souths and didn't finish the match. He's expected to play, but if he doesn't Nick Cotric will move to right centre and Bailey SImonsson will start on the left wing.

The Roosters have received a boost with Luke Keary cleared by the match review committee, but he does have question marks around an ankle injury. Their only other issue would be Jake Friend. Friend has only managed five matches this year and last played in Round 18. He's the captain and one of their best players, but will Trent Robinson take the risk?

WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES?

When markets were first released the Raiders were given an 8.5 start and were 3/1 head to head. Expect both of those numbers to come in as the punters load up on the people's team - the Raiders will attract a lot of neutral support.

2019 NRL GRAND FINAL SCHEDULE

12:35pm: State Championship grand final

3:05pm: NRLW grand final

5:30pm: Retiring and departing players farewelled on field, followed by pre-match show featuring OneRepublic.

6:30pm: 2019 NRL grand final