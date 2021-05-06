Menu
The Sydney Roosters are mourning the loss of one of their greatest players following the death of Barry ‘Bunny’ Reilly.
Rugby League

Roosters legend ‘Bunny’ Reilly passes away

by Dean Ritchie
6th May 2021 1:25 PM

Eastern Suburbs legend, Barry 'Bunny' Reilly, has died aged 73.

Reilly had been unwell and was receiving daily medical treatment before he passed away on Thursday night.

Reilly, nicknamed The Axe, played 195 first grade games for the Roosters, winning premierships in the club's famous 1974 and 1975 grand final sides.

He played with Easts between 1967 and 1971 before a year away at Cronulla before returning to Bondi. A Paddington Colt, Reilly was named in the Roosters Team of the Century in 2000.

 

Former Roosters forward Bunny Reilly (front) with teammates John Quayle, Mike Cleary, Ron Coote and Kevin Junee along with chairman Nick Politis and director Peter Newton.
Barry ‘Bunny’ Reilly in action for Easts.
He was small in stature - weighing just 79kg and standing only 163cm - but had an ability to chop down an opponent, landing him The Axe nickname. So much so, that he was considered one of rugby league's all-time biggest hitters.

Former Roosters secretary Bob Seabrook once said: "He was as tough as they come and especially so for his size."

Legendary coach Jack Gibson once claimed: "He'd play great if you needed him. If it was 10-all Bunny would win the ball for you. He liked some pressure."

 

Easts coach Jack Gibson (2nd L) celebrates with John Peard, Barry Reilly and Arthur Beetson after their grand final win over Canterbury in 1974.
Just two days ago, the Roosters website carried a story on Reilly proclaiming: "Pound for pound one of the toughest players to ever don the famous Red, White and Blue, Barry 'Bunny' Reilly was a will-of-the-wisp with ball in hand and an axe in defence for the successful Roosters sides of the 1970s."

