Roosters in mix for controversial Folau comeback

The Sydney Roosters are closely monitoring Israel Folau's rugby league comeback with the Catalans Dragons in the UK Super League with a view to approaching the former Wallaby later this year.

The Roosters will lose veteran winger Brett Morris at the end of the season, and there is talk of Mitch Aubusson retiring which would create the salary cap space.

Roosters supremo Nick Politis is extremely close to veteran player agent Wayne Beavis, who was heavily involved in Folau's deal at Catalans.

Politis declined to comment when asked about possibility of it happening. That in itself indicates they have not ruled it out.

LIVE stream St Helens v Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Coach Trent Robinson will be getting feedback during the season from his good mate Steve McNamara, who is coaching Folau at Catalans.

Robinson was reluctant to comment when asked if the ex-Bronco and Storm star and Wallaby outcast should be allowed to play again. I got a feeling he didn't think there should be a life ban on him playing NRL.

The interesting thing is that Folau is apparently not chasing a fortune.

He has also given Catalans an iron clad guarantee that there will be no more homophobic remarks on social media - which led to all the strife back home.

The Roosters also believe opposition to him playing in the NRL is slowly subsiding. Folau turns 31 in April next year and would probably do a two-year deal if it was to happen.

FOOTY TIPS! Join Australia's best footy tipping competition for your chance to win big. Add our experts to your league and join now at TIPS.COM.AU.