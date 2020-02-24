Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brothers' Jayke Collin is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters.
Brothers' Jayke Collin is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters.
Sport

Roosters crow on a soggy Saturday night at Calliope

NICK KOSSATCH
24th Feb 2020 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Calliope Roosters’ pre-season campaign has begun on a positive note.

RELATED STORY: Great facilities: That’s why you should join Calliope Roosters

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Clubs may play for a shield or trophy

The Roosters’ men beat Fitzroy-Gracemere Sharks 18-10 at a rain-soaked Calliope Rugby League Fields on Saturday night.

ONE OR TWO TEAMS?

It still remains unclear as to whether the Roosters would have enough players to field a men’s in the division one and two Rugby League Gladstone competitions.

Club president Matt Post said it was a good result and the club’s women’s side performed strongly as well also against the Sharks.

“It was a tough and solid game and all the players were equally challenged,” he said.

“There was a really good team try scored in the first half and then we had just 12 players but were able to hold them out in the second half.”

Post said the ‘gap is closing’ with regard to the club having a division one men’s side in the Rugby League Gladstone competition this season.

“At the moment we have 30 registered players and we need more than that to be able to field both an A-grade and reserve-grade side, but at this stage have enough to have a reserve-grade men’s team.”

Post said it would be an ‘ideal scenario’ to have two men’s teams as the club did last year.

SMALL TOWN

“Calliope is a small town and a rural town and we just have to do what’s best for the club to keep it going in its 100th year,” he said.

Post said the Roosters women fought well in a 26-10 loss.

“We have got a good bunch of ladies and have about 20-odd players signed up but always looking out for more,” he said.

Post said the Calliope Roosters had ‘gone alone’ for 2020 after merging with Gladstone Valleys last season.

“It’s a stand-alone women’s Roosters and this is a better way to go,” he said.

A rough RLG draw has been drafted and a GRL meeting will be held tomorrow to finalise this season’s draw.

NEW PRES

Post took up the role as president in 2020 replacing Cameron Masters.

He said a date had not been set for the 100-year celebrations. “It’s my first year as president and it’s a milestone year so I wanted to step up to the plate.

He welcomes new players to the club and trainings are on Tuesday and Thursdays at 6pm. Post can be contacted on 0432418227.

calliope roosters rugby cq nrl gladstone valleys rugby league club gladstone wallabys rugby league gladstone ltd
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learn how to barbecue brisket like a pro

        premium_icon Learn how to barbecue brisket like a pro

        News Smoke on the Water has won low and slow barbecue comps around the country, and now’s your chance to learn.

        Lightpole on fire after wet weather

        premium_icon Lightpole on fire after wet weather

        News FIRE and emergency services were called to South Gladstone after a lightpole caught...

        400+ apply for power station apprenticeships

        premium_icon 400+ apply for power station apprenticeships

        News Five new electrical and mechanical apprentices have started at the Gladstone Power...

        Look who’s coming to Mount Larcom

        premium_icon Look who’s coming to Mount Larcom

        Council News New funding from the Gladstone Regional Council is no clowning matter for the Mount...