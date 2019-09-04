Rooster destroyed after attack on toddler

YOUNG: 20-month old Aedan King from Turntable Falls is recovering from the rooster attack on Sunday.

A FERAL rooster was destroyed and a young local family had to rush to hospital after the animal attacked a toddler in Nimbin.

The 20-month old boy was attacked by the rooster on Sunday, and was left with multiple punctures on his arm and face, one just millimetres from his right eye, plus a severe gash on his head.

Tuntable Falls resident Lewis King said his son Aedan was attacked while playing around the sitting area at the cafe, while he and his partner were nearby with friends.

"We took him to Nimbin Hospital and luckily he did not need stitches, but the wound near his eye got us very scared for a while," he said.

"This is an issue of people dumping roosters around Nimbin, this is not the responsibility of the nearby businesses, they just had to deal with it on behalf of others.

"We will be coming back to support the cafe, the theatre and the candle factory," Mr King said.

DO NOT PET: There are at least three more feral roosters in the area around the Nimbin Bush Theatre. anniep

The Nimbin Bush Theatre owner David Hyett said people have abandoned roosters in the area, with three more about to be relocated by members of the community soon.

"We will remove the remaining roosters in the next couple of days and in the event of anyone dumping more roosters, they will be relocated or whatever needs to be done in order to ensure nothing o this nature ever happens again," he said

"(People) have relinquish responsibility of dealing with (the roosters) themselves.

"This has been an ongoing issue around the village for a long time.

"We get a lot of parents bring their children here, we have a nice sandpit and (the area) is shared with the candle factory and a number of other businesses in this space.

"Certain people have belief systems around what should be done with animals, so it is hard to tell people what to do with them, but they key issue is to take responsibility yourself rather than relinquishing responsibility on somebody else."