Room for six hoists mean they can get to your car faster

ON Monday August 1, local business, Signature Mechanical, opened their doors at 9 Toolooa St.

The move from their old address was motivated by the need for more space.

It has certainly worked out well, as co-owner Ashleigh Warry noted they now have "six hoists instead of two”.

"It's a lot bigger,” she said.

" (In the old) small space we were having to knock back work because couldn't fit it in.”

The team is still getting used to the new workshop and shop-front, located at what used to be the Nissan car yard.

Fortunately the site was "pretty much already set up as a workshop, it's very well set up as it is,” Ms Warry said.

"(There) were a few teething issues, just trying to get into the new space, (but) we got help from family and (friends) to move our stuff over.”

Ms Warry said the only disadvantage of the new shop was there was "not as much road traffic as what we received (on the) Dawson Highway”.

She is hoping customers don't have too much trouble tracking the business down.

"We're still in the transition phase, of everyone trying to find out exactly where we moved,” she said.