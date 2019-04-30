Room for improvement for Miriam Vale Magpies in coming games

TRY TIME : Miriam Vale half Cory Paulsen scores for the Magpies in their win over the gallant but depleted Sharks. The game was terminated midway through the second half when South Kolan was unable to field the minimum nine players.

TRY TIME : Miriam Vale half Cory Paulsen scores for the Magpies in their win over the gallant but depleted Sharks. The game was terminated midway through the second half when South Kolan was unable to field the minimum nine players. Neil Redfern GLA300419MV

RUGBY LEAGUE: Miriam Vale Magpies have underlined their status as back-to-back premiership favourites with another dominant display in the Northern District Rugby League.

The Magpies cruised to a 38-16 win against a courageous but depleted South Kolan Sharks last weekend.

With a three-week break ahead of round five on May 19, Magpies coach Mitch Brennan said he was keeping a lid on things.

"It's been pretty good, but to be honest all of our wins have been pretty scrappy," he said.

That's the scary thing for rivals - Miriam Vale will get better.

Brennan noted, however, there would be an influx of international players at South Kolan, Gin Gin and Avondale.

"There's a few players from Tonga who'll play and they are here for work because of the fruit-picking season down south around Bundaberg," he said.

"The standard is already good, but these international players will improve the standard further."

Timmy McIntosh scored two tries against the Sharks, and Jed Farraway (five goals), second-rower and player's player Glenn Cox, Cory Paulsen, Paul Smith and Corey Rankin each scored a try.

Front-rower Clayton Goldsworthy was adjudged best afield, and Brandon Hornby and Cox were also prominent.

"Brandon's an 18 or 19-year-old centre who is quick and has good size," Brennan said.

The coach was frank about the areas where his team most needed to improve.

"We have a lot that we can improve on," he said.

"Our defence has been abysmal, but our attack has been OK.

"We have a long way to go. I saw Avondale Tigers and they are the ones to beat."

The Magpies will play Gin Gin Hawks on May 19.

"It will be business as usual with training for us and there will be some team bonding on the Saturday and Sundays," Brennan said.

The break is for the 47th Battalion carnival this weekend followed by the Miriam Vale Rodeo and Mother's Day on May 11 and 12 respectively.