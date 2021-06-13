Rookie’s touching message for star brothers

Ben Trbojevic remembers sitting on the Brookvale hill as a 12-year-old watching his brother Jake make his debut for the club everyone in the family grew up supporting.

Eight years later, the lanky teenager had his own moment to savour when he was cheered on by a heaving crowd at the newly-renamed 4 Pines Park as the hosts chalked up a massive win in his second game in the NRL.

Anyone with the Trbojevic name can walk into a pub from the Spit Bridge to Palm Beach and get their drinks for free, but Ben is happy to shun the spotlight as he looks to follow in the footsteps of his older siblings.

Tom didn’t feature in Friday’s shellacking, with the superstar fullback given the night off after his Origin heroics. But he and Jake were in Newcastle to present their younger brother with his jersey a few weeks ago when he made his much-anticipated debut against the Knights, and that’s a day he’ll never forget.

“That was such a cool moment,” said Ben, who came on late and was knocked out by a David Klemmer swinging arm within two minutes.

“Watching them make their debuts when I was younger and seeing them make their debuts and play Origin and Australia, for them to present me my jersey was a proud moment.

“To see what they put in every day at training and how hard they work (inspires me). They’re always there for me telling me what I need to work on and even things at home like with my diet they are there driving it into me. They are such good supporters for me and inspirations.

“I’m proud of them, so to see what they’re doing today in the game (is incredible). Watching Tom the other night, I was going ‘Wow, how cool is this! My brother is killing it’.

“When we were younger, we’d watch State of Origin together. Now they’re there doing it. We’d watch Manly when we were younger, and they’re doing it again. It’s all been pretty cool. They’re great supporters for me and I love them.”

Ben played 20 minutes off the bench in the win over North Queensland and is keen for more opportunities after what he described as a slow start to the year.

The 19-year-old has split his time between Jersey Flegg and the NSW Cup this season, and big things are expected as he looks to build on a glittering junior career that has seen him represent the Blues in the under-16s and 18s.

The Mona Vale Raiders junior wasn’t sure when his debut would come, but says he’s happy to fill in at centre or in the back row if Des Hasler can find a place for him.

“I was just trying to play good footy, and I didn’t know when it was going to come. I’m just happy it came, and the rest is history,” he said.

“I reckon I’ve had a slow start to the year. I’ve been disappointed with my start to the year in the under-20s and NSW Cup, but I feel like I had a good game a couple of weeks ago against Parra and now I’m just trying to build on top of that.”

With his long legs and trademark Trbojevic blond locks, Ben can’t walk down the Corso without people recognising him.

He’s heard the whispers and the not-so-subtle public predictions about his future in the game, but he’s happy to embrace the famous last name and is determined to do it proud.

“You feel a bit of pressure because you look at what they’ve done and there are people who ask if I’m going to be like them,” he said of his brothers’ success.

“But I just try to be myself, and whatever I do is my choice in life.”

