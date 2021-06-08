Menu
AFL Rd 1 - West Coast v Gold Coast
Rookie sensation gets OK to return

by Russell Gould
8th Jun 2021 12:26 PM | Updated: 12:44 PM

The Gold Coast Suns, and the AFL, have been given a massive boost with rookie sensation Matt Rowell set to play football this weekend for the first time since Round 1.

Rowell, 19, was cut down for the second straight season when he injured his knee in the opening round.

But the club confirmed on Tuesday that he’s set to be available for selection for Saturday’s match against Fremantle in Perth.

“Matt’s done really well with his rehab and has been training with the group for the last couple of weeks,” Gold Coast physio Lindsay Bull told the club website.

“He’ll train on Wednesday and be available for selection on the weekend which is really good news for Matt.”

Rowell, the number one pick in the 2019 draft, had a stunning start to his AFL career polling three Brownlow votes in three straight games at the start of 2020.

But he was cut down by a season-ending shoulder injury in round five.

Then in the opening round this season against West Coast his knee crumbled in a tackle and he was forced out again.

He has been back completing most sessions with his teammates for a couple of weeks and now looks set to play what would be just his seventh career game.

