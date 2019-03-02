Crazy 200km/h crash rocks Supercars

Macauley Jones' car comes apart as it hits the wall in Adelaide.

SUPERCARS rookie Macauley Jones has walked away from a major crash at the Adelaide 500.

The first-year driver and son of team boss Brad Jones suffered a brake failure going into turn 9 and then slammed into the wall backwards in excess of 200km/h before his car got airborne and spun a full 360 degrees as the rear end was completely ripped apart.

Medical staff rushed to Jones's aid and he managed to walk away from the huge crash unhurt.

"He's had a brake failure, the front brakes initially started to work and the pedal has gone to the floor,'' Brad Jones said.

"He is OK, I can't quite say the same thing about the car. There is a lot of work to be done there to get it sorted out.

"Looking at it how hard that thing hit, I would be surprised it we can do anything with it (the car), but we'll see what happens.

Macauley Jones hits the wall backwards as his car comes apart in a cloud of dust.

"I'm pretty devastated for Macca, he has done a great job so far and has not put a foot wrong and it's not the way that you want to start your first race. Fortunately there is nothing wrong with him, he looks like he's fine."

The incident ended the morning practice session at the first race of the season series where defending series champion Scott McLaughlin was fastest with a time of 1:20.2212.