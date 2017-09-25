Rooftop deck for Spring

BEAUTIFUL VIEW: Function coordinator Monica Mattingley and Bec Addinall take in the afternoon sun on The Dock's new rooftop deck.

THERE'S no doubt spring has arrived in Gladstone and The Dock at East Shores restaurant/bar, on Gladstone's waterfront, is celebrating its first birthday with the launch of a new spring menu and a new rooftop deck.

The Dock is the creation of Jeremy and Heidi Hastings, who saw potential in a brilliantly located old garage, adjacent to the East Shores park lands.

The Hastings converted the garage into the bar and incorporated Gelaspresso, which was next door, meaning their bar boasts fresh hot cinnamon doughnuts and 24 flavours of gelato as well as coffee and a grab and go menu.

The recently installed rooftop deck is fanned by a cool breeze and offers exquisite views over East Shores and the waterfront.

The Dock is whipping up some mouthwatering new dishes, says manager Bec Addinall.

"There's herb crusted spring lamb, ... (and) pork belly citrus salad with some really beautiful blood oranges,” she said.

Two new cocktails also feature: a watermelon cucumber cooler and a strawberry gin smash, both perfect aperitifs at the end of a hot day.

Bec worked in human resources before making the leap to hospitality. She has been at The Dock since its opening and took on the role of manager a couple of months ago.

"It's awesome, it's good to be busy all the time,” she said.

She's excited about the venue's upcoming events.

"We're going to do a 'surf meets turf' spring racing carnival (for Melbourne Cup Day) ... where we'll do some hermit crab racing,” she said.

The Dock will also soon be announcing pricing for a degustation experience in November, with matching wines.