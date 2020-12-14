Roofer in Biloela court on drug-driving charge

A BILOELA magistrate made a defendant guess how long the disqualification was for driving while court order disqualified.

Daniel David Francis Smith-Nancarrow, 29, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court last Wednesday to one count of drug-driving.

The court heard that police intercepted Smith-Nancarrow driving a Holden Cruze on Rutherford St at Monto, at 7.45am on August 27.

Smith-Nancarrow returned a positive reading to cannabis.

The court heard that Smith-Nancarrow was remorseful for his actions and realised he had done the wrong thing, however, the drug-drive charge may be the least of his worries.

Smith-Nancarrow is expected to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on February 10 to face seven separate charges for other offending.

Police prosecutor Darrell Dalton said Smith-Nancarrow had no like offences of drug-driving.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale convicted and fined Smith-Nancarrow $350 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

“Do you know how long the suspension is if you are caught by police driving while suspended by court order?” Magistrate Beckinsale asked.

Smith-Nancarrow replied: “One month? … Six months? 12 months?”

Magistrate Beckinsale told him: “Two years.”

