Roof fall after ‘geotechnical issue’ at CQ mine

A ROOF fall has occurred at Anglo American’s Moranbah North mine, the mining giant has confirmed.

An Anglo American spokeswoman said no one was in the affected area at the time of the incident and there had been no injuries.

She said a “geotechnical issue” at the mine during development works resulted in the roof fall.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure that the situation is managed safely,” the spokeswoman said.

“We will provide an update regarding impacts in due course.

“Geotechnical and other specialists are on site and have begun a full investigation into the causes.”

The Mines Inspectorate was notified of the incident.

More to come.