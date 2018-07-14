Menu
RED DELIGHT: Ron's Veggies strawberries are proving popular with customers and other growers hit hard due to recent cold snaps.
News

Ron's Veggies weathered the cold snap and ready to be picked

Glen Porteous
by
14th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

STRAWBERRIES, nature's flavoursome red delights, are in high demand at Ron's Veggies after weathering the recent cold snap, and are ready to be picked.

Ron Ostrofski's popular veggie farm on Anderson Way, Agnes Water, has had a boom of pickers due to other strawberry producers being frozen out.

"They are getting popular here and there are some big shortages of strawberries due to the cold weather,” he said.

"All of the Bundaberg region is struggling now.

"There is one grower who has about 90,000 strawberry plants and none have produced at the moment due to the cold.”

Mr Ostrofski has been growing and selling fruit and vegetables for about 30 years straight from his farm.

"A good plant can produce one to one and a quarter kilo of strawberries per season,” he said.

"As soon as they get some sunny weather on them and, bang, off they (strawberries) go.”

Mr Ostrofski had some advice for customers that the strawberries were there to be picked and not plundered.

"You should only pick them when they are red and fully ripe and not green and still ripening,” he said.

He has a busy schedule selling his produce out west in places including Blackwater, Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston.

Ron's Veges is open Tuesday to Sunday, 8am to 5pm.

1770 agnes water agnes water and 1770 strawberries strawberries and cream strawberry strawberry farm strawberry farms
Gladstone Observer

