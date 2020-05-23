Roma’s worst drivers named and shamed

These are the Roma drivers who went through court this week.

Troy Henry Mitchell pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving while holder of a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on March 3 at 9.30pm, police intercepted Mitchell on Ashburn Rd where he produced a provisional licence.

After questioning whether he had consumed any illicit drugs in the past two weeks, the defendant replied no.

The court heard he told police he had an argument with his partner and was just going for a drive.

A certificate produced a positive result for methamphetamine in his saliva.

Magistrate Saggers fined Mitchell $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

A DRUG driver who tried to play it off that he had only been around drug users and not using himself has faced up to his actions in court.

Kyle Richard John James fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday via telephone and pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving and one charge of contravene direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on March 10 at 3.30am, police were doing patrols when they intercepted the defendant.

The court heard James denied any recent drug use, but said he had been around people using them.

On March 19, a test revealed a positive result of methamphetamine in James’ saliva.

The court heard on May 7, James heard through a friend that police were looking to speak to him and attended the station that same day where he was charged with contravening direction or requirement of police for failure to provide Identifying Particulars within the seven day period.

“I understand my actions were inappropriate and I take full responsibility,” James said who self represented.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Saggers fined James’ $350 for the drug driving him and sentenced him to a one month disqualification.

A conviction was recorded on his traffic history.

For the contravene direction or requirement of police, James was fined $200 was a conviction not recorded.

A man who continuously refused to abide by the law has narrowly avoided imprisonment for his sixth driving while disqualified charge throughout the past five years.

Nicholas Harley Derrick, 29 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing four charges including driving without a licence disqualified by a court order, not wearing a helmet and driving unregistered and uninsured.

